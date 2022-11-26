Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $379,547,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,846,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 195,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,034,000 after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,864,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 181.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after purchasing an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. TheStreet cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.00.

BIO opened at $404.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $771.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 215.16%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

