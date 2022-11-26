biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $4.11. 1,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Truist Financial assumed coverage on biote in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter worth $49,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of biote in the third quarter worth $105,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of biote in the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of biote in the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

