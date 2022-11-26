Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.35

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.35 and traded as high as C$10.81. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$10.63, with a volume of 617,211 shares traded.

BIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.40%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

