Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as high as C$0.09. Black Iron shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 14,778 shares trading hands.

Black Iron Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$24.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. It holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project covering an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

