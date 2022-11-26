Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,544 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 751.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 17.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $62.69 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

