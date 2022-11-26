BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.37

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $9.62. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 12,054 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
