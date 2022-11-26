BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.37

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and traded as high as $9.62. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 12,054 shares traded.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTA. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 78.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 612,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 268,835 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 400.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 109,687 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 166,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 107,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 481.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 56,465 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the second quarter valued at $350,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.