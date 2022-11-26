Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.40

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$47.40 and traded as high as C$51.99. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$51.53, with a volume of 78,918 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.57.

Boardwalk REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.40. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of 6.91.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

