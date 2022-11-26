Boeing (LON:BOE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $146.87

The Boeing Company (LON:BOE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.87 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 178.44 ($2.11). Boeing shares last traded at GBX 177.34 ($2.10), with a volume of 10,090 shares trading hands.

Boeing Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 148.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,813.79.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.