Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.94

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and traded as high as $32.97. Bombardier shares last traded at $32.78, with a volume of 5,447 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bombardier in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.78.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.