Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.70.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $108.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total transaction of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,484 shares of company stock worth $2,482,894. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.