Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgeline Digital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 39,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,676 shares of company stock valued at $67,319. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

See Also

