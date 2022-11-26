Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stake Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $148.52 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.22.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

