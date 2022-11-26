Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.17

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.98. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,981 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadway Financial (BYFC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.