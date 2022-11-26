Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.17

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.98. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,981 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,956,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 24.6% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,386,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 273,420 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

