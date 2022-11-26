Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $70.10

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOGI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI opened at $59.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $87.57.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Logitech International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 14,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.