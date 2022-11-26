Brokers Set Expectations for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $11.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.31. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $11.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKS. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $121.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $130.67. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.