Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $49.49

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BIP) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$49.49 and traded as high as C$51.13. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$50.93, with a volume of 183,488 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIP.UN shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.33 billion and a PE ratio of 145.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

