Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $59.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

