Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Holdings Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,951 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 105.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 20.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $4,657,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BG opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.63. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. Bunge’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

