Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 40.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 6.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BG. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

