Bushveld Minerals (OTC:BSHVF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bushveld Minerals (OTC:BSHVF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bushveld Minerals Price Performance

BSHVF stock opened at 0.09 on Wednesday. Bushveld Minerals has a 1 year low of 0.02 and a 1 year high of 0.16.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

