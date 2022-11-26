CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$29.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.65.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

