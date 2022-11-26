Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.83

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.83 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 79.40 ($0.94). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 80.60 ($0.95), with a volume of 61,206 shares trading hands.

Cairn Homes Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £552.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,007.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.78.

Cairn Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cairn Homes’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland

