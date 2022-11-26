Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.29. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.
Caldwell Partners International Company Profile
The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.
