California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $17.50 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

