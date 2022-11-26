California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,988 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 177.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MUSA. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA stock opened at $292.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.