California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $99.74.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 8,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $318,679.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,468.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,211 shares of company stock valued at $341,371 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

