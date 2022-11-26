California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on SABR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Shares of SABR opened at $5.33 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

