California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in nCino were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in nCino by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at $9,961,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in nCino by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 0.44.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $99.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.51 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on nCino from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on nCino in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.55.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $356,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,242,677.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 11,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $356,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,961 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,677.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,005 shares of company stock valued at $883,149. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

