California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.91 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenable were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Stock Down 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -51.20 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.