California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 35,400 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 79.5% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 65,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Asana by 12.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 28.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Asana Trading Down 2.0 %

ASAN stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Asana

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $43,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

