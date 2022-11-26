California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 40,324 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 379,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,324 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 78.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the second quarter worth about $95,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

UA opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.44. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 9.13%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

