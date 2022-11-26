California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,626 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Q2 were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 82.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 28.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 17.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000.

QTWO stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

