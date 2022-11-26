Canadian Solar’s (CSIQ) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.67.

CSIQ stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,022 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $358,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

