Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBWBF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $32.48.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

