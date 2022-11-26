CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.10

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.15 ($0.05). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 4.13 ($0.05), with a volume of 2,203,284 shares changing hands.

CAP-XX Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of £21.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at CAP-XX

In other news, insider Steen Feldskov purchased 315,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £9,473.61 ($11,202.09).

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. It offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, large and small cylindrical supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

