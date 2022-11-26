Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Capital One Financial Stock Performance
Shares of COF opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40.
Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.
Capital One Financial Profile
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capital One Financial (COF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.