Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.58

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and traded as high as $5.88. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRNCY. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.66) to GBX 250 ($2.96) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capricorn Energy from GBX 245 ($2.90) to GBX 255 ($3.02) in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capricorn Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

