Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.03 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp during the second quarter worth $58,000. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

