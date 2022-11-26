Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CARV opened at $4.03 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.
Carver Bancorp Company Profile
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
