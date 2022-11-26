CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CASI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director James Huang purchased 19,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $74,540.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 335,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,562.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.