Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Sells $174,482.55 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,482.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,699.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $623,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 814.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 282,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 251,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

