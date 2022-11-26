Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,094 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $16.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $306,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,420,697 shares of company stock valued at $21,917,853. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

