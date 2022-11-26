Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as high as C$1.20. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.16, with a volume of 213,206 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CET. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.80 price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Cathedral Energy Services alerts:

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36. The company has a market cap of C$258.57 million and a PE ratio of 116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.75.

About Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.