CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,430 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 563,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,725,000 after buying an additional 47,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 226,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE Group Profile

Shares of CBRE opened at $77.28 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

