CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) versus Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and CBRE Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A CBRE Group $27.75 billion 0.88 $1.84 billion $6.06 12.75

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 144.91% 16.79% 8.24% CBRE Group 6.47% 24.11% 10.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.7% of CBRE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CBRE Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.74, meaning that its share price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and CBRE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

CBRE Group has a consensus price target of $98.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.81%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services. The Global Workplace Solutions Segment provides a broad suite of integrated, contractually-based outsourcing services globally for occupiers of real estate, including facilities management, project management and transaction services (leasing and sales). The Real Estate Investments Segment consists of investment management services provided globally, development services in the United States and United Kingdom and a service designed to help property occupiers and owners meet the growing demand for flexible office space solutions on a global basis. The company was founded by Colbert Coldwell in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

