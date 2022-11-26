CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Shares Up 2.7%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.02. 53,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 824,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.76.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.