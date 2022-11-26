Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 830.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.87 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.