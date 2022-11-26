Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.
