Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.77. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 582.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

