Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Abraham Ceesay sold 19,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $624,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $2,842,685. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 16.64 and a quick ratio of 16.64. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.86 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

