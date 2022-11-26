CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.56 and traded as high as C$2.95. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 261,296 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.44.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$739.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at CES Energy Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,470,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,368,810.60.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

