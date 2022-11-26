C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.74

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.74 and traded as high as $53.60. C&F Financial shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 386 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

C&F Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $186.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

In other news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 500 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the third quarter valued at $886,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in C&F Financial by 102.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the first quarter valued at $651,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in C&F Financial by 207.3% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 17,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C&F Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

Featured Articles

